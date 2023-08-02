BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE BLW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.16. 54,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,801. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $14.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.