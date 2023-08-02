BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BLW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.16. 54,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,801. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $14.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

