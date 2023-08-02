BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

MUA traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. 121,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,182. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $13.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 87.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the first quarter worth $157,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

