BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. 107,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,325. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

