BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MQT)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,534. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25.
In related news, insider Peter Hayes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
