BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MQT)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,534. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 369,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 43,509 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 301,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 98,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 27,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 31,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

