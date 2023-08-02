Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Down 2.0 %
NYSE:BCX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 199,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,292. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $10.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
