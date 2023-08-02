BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.30

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share by the investment trust on Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

LON:THRG opened at GBX 576 ($7.40) on Wednesday. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 477.96 ($6.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 670.58 ($8.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 586.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 597.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £580.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.62 and a beta of 1.23.

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

