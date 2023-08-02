Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) Plans Dividend of €0.02

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Blackstone Loan Financing Trading Up 2.9 %

LON BGLF opened at GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £3.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 439.40, a quick ratio of 439.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Blackstone Loan Financing has a 12 month low of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.79 ($0.01). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.71.

About Blackstone Loan Financing

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd is an internally managed investment fund. it invests in floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through CLO Securities. Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Jersey, Channel Islands.

