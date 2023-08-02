Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Down 6.7% in July

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BGB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 330,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,329. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%.

In other Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 29,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,213.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

