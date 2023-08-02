Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director Sells $295,207.74 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,441.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lawrence Henry Summers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $242,418.12.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88.

Block Price Performance

SQ stock traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.49. 10,411,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,620,353. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.22 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.22 and its 200 day moving average is $69.47. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. CLSA downgraded Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Block by 77,283.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682,955 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth about $353,954,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 16.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,567 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

