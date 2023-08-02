Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Short Interest Update

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BWC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. 10,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,901. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.29 million, a P/E ratio of 78.08 and a beta of 0.04. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Get Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 31.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 33.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 201.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 431,653 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.