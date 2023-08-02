Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.29

Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 52000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Haywood Securities lowered Bluestone Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$2.85 to C$0.75 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Bluestone Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of C$39.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.51.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

