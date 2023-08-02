Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.29

Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 52000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Haywood Securities lowered Bluestone Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$2.85 to C$0.75 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.
Bluestone Resources Price Performance
Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bluestone Resources
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How to Invest in Social Media
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.