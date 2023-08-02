BMO Capital Markets Cuts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $22.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

VFC stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.05. 11,104,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,345,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36. V.F. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $48.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its holdings in V.F. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in V.F. by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

