BMO Capital Markets Trims Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Target Price to $40.00

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s current price.

RYI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of Ryerson stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 37,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,924. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Ryerson had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Ryerson will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $146,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,924,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,401,936.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Ryerson by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,694,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

