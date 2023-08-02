Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 2,500 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $15,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,134,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,317,607.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $14,513.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $28,620.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $23,865.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $13,332.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $18,180.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $13,200.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,547 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $9,282.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $7,904.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $12,020.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:PRT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 51,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,757. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 110.55%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $131,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

