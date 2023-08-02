Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target Increased to $129.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BCC opened at $106.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $107.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.13. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

