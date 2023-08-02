Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Trading 4.4% Higher on Strong Earnings

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $112.12 and last traded at $111.52. Approximately 113,692 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 299,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.77.

The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

BCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.78.



Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

