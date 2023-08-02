Boku (LON:BOKU) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 147 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 143.50 ($1.84). 213,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 404,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.80).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.70) price target on shares of Boku in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

The firm has a market cap of £427.41 million, a PE ratio of 14,350.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 141.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 142.57.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. Its solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. The company offers digital payments solutions, including mobile wallets, real-time payments schemes, and direct carrier billing for merchants.

