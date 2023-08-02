Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.715 billion to $1.748 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Boot Barn also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.84-0.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Boot Barn from $89.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.38.

BOOT stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.93. The stock had a trading volume of 849,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.90.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Boot Barn by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

