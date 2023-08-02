BORA Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (BORA)

BORA (BORA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. BORA has a total market cap of $145.85 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BORA token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BORA has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BORA Token Profile

BORA was first traded on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 993,750,000 tokens. The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. BORA’s official website is borachain.io.

Buying and Selling BORA

According to CryptoCompare, “Bora (BORA) is a blockchain-based platform and ecosystem for decentralized applications (dApps) and gaming. Created by the Bora Ecosystem, it offers tools and services for game developers and players. The BORA token is its native utility token used for transaction fees, staking, voting, and governance within the platform. It facilitates value transfer and enables game developers to tokenize assets, implement play-to-earn mechanics, and create immersive gaming experiences. Bora aims to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating blockchain technology and fostering a fair and transparent gaming economy.”

