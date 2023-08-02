Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Short Interest Update

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,200 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the June 30th total of 915,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,176.0 days.

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of BRLXF stock remained flat at $27.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641. Boralex has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $39.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20.

Get Boralex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRLXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

About Boralex

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.