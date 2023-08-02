BP (NYSE:BP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BP had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS.

BP Stock Performance

NYSE BP traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.06. 3,789,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,760,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of BP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of BP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 47,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 15.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 10.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 5.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 385,275 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

