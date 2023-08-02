BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BP. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DZ Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. AlphaValue raised BP to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

BP stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,722,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,790,581. The stock has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. BP has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.28). BP had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $49.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BP will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 2,828.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in BP by 191.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

