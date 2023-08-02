BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BP. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DZ Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. AlphaValue raised BP to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.08.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BP
BP Price Performance
BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.28). BP had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $49.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BP will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 2,828.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in BP by 191.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.47% of the company’s stock.
About BP
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BP
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.