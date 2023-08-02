BP (NYSE:BP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BP had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 32.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share.
BP Price Performance
Shares of BP stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,398,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,758,617. The company has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in BP by 202.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in BP by 31.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 15.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BP
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Things to Love About Roku’s Earnings
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- PetMed Express: A Stock To Watch For A Potential Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.