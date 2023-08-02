BP (NYSE:BP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BP had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 32.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share.

BP Price Performance

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,398,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,758,617. The company has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in BP by 202.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in BP by 31.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 15.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BP. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded shares of BP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.15.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

