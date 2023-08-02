Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNRG opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. Brenmiller Energy has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brenmiller Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brenmiller Energy Ltd ( NASDAQ:BNRG Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Brenmiller Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

