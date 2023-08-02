Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:BAERW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Bridger Aerospace Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Bridger Aerospace Group alerts:

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BAERW traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,872. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.24. Bridger Aerospace Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.