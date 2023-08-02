Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Raised to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 32.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.35. The company had a trading volume of 869,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,139. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $98.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $434,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 16,601 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 54.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

