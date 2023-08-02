Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Short Interest Update

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,800 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 249,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. 26,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,949. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $387.93 million, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Jennifer Noel Harris sold 10,054 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $38,104.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,895.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

