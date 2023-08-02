Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

BMY stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.24. 962,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,244,505. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

