Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Raised by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 2.5% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,482,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.75. 11,937,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,322,911. The company has a market capitalization of $129.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

