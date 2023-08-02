Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.99-2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. Brixmor Property Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.99-$2.04 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.44. 1,420,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,672. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,504,000 after purchasing an additional 275,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,400,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,334,000 after purchasing an additional 149,259 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,803,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,374,000 after purchasing an additional 143,837 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

