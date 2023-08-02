Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,400 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 326,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN remained flat at $3.80 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 89,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,819. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BWEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Broadwind from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

In other Broadwind news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,683 shares in the company, valued at $374,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Broadwind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

