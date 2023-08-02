Brokerages Set SSE plc (LON:SSE) PT at GBX 1,962.38

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,962.38 ($25.19).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on SSE from GBX 2,200 ($28.24) to GBX 2,300 ($29.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.96) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.32) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

In other SSE news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,796 ($23.06), for a total transaction of £35,920 ($46,116.32). In other SSE news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,796 ($23.06), for a total transaction of £35,920 ($46,116.32). Also, insider John Bason acquired 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,889 ($24.25) per share, with a total value of £39,990.13 ($51,341.80). 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,663 ($21.35) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,813.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,791.95. The firm has a market cap of £18.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10,973.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 1,405 ($18.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,919 ($24.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 67.70 ($0.87) per share. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $29.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 3.62%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64,666.67%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

