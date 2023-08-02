Brokers Set Expectations for Crocs, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Crocs in a research report issued on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $12.06 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.22 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.29.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $107.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.00. Crocs has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 412.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,122,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,893,000 after purchasing an additional 903,214 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,399,000 after acquiring an additional 838,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,578 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 278.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,423,000 after purchasing an additional 625,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at $64,644,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 478 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.53 per share, with a total value of $49,965.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 203,362 shares in the company, valued at $21,257,429.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,233,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,965.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

