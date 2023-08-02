Brokers Set Expectations for Teck Resources Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.90. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Teck Resources ( TSE:TCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.72 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

