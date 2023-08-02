Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 288.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 3.5 %

BAM traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 580,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,064. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.56.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

