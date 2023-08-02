Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.79). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BIP stock opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $43.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.