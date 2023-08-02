Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BPY)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$23.07 and last traded at C$23.29. Approximately 15,607,584 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,585% from the average daily volume of 926,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.44.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.29.
About Brookfield Property Partners
Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.
