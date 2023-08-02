Bunge (NYSE:BG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.03 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Bunge updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.75- EPS.

Bunge Stock Performance

BG traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.92. 1,909,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,628. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.71 and its 200 day moving average is $96.17. Bunge has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 6.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

