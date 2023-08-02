Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Short Interest Down 9.6% in July

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,400 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the June 30th total of 285,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.58. 65,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,110. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BFST shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Business First Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on Business First Bancshares from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BFST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Kenneth W. Smith acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,954.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,660.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Kenneth W. Smith acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,954.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,660.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rick D. Day bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 258,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,705.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,361 shares of company stock worth $302,525. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 41.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.