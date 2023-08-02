Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.00

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.
Buzzi Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57.
About Buzzi
Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.
