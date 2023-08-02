C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 6.8%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.78 and last traded at $41.34. 4,251,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 24,538,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.37.

AI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.41.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. The company had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $15,082,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 650,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,609.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $15,082,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 650,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,609.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 617,805 shares of company stock valued at $21,515,708 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

