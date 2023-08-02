C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Short Interest Down 8.9% in July

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the June 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCCC. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

CCCC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.66. 405,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,854. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.01.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.07. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.26% and a negative net margin of 482.83%. The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $33,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

