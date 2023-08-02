Caesarstone (CSTE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $150.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.43 million. On average, analysts expect Caesarstone to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Caesarstone has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CSTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Caesarstone from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Caesarstone from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTE. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Caesarstone by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Caesarstone by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. 34.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

