Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Short Interest Update

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 6,760,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 877,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,347,000 after acquiring an additional 48,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after acquiring an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,914,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,542,000 after acquiring an additional 111,339 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,339,000 after acquiring an additional 45,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 28.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,344,000 after acquiring an additional 343,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CALM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of CALM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.66. 943,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,819. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average is $51.40.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $688.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.94 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 53.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.66%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

