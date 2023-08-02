CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Shares Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,960 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.98% of CalAmp worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of CalAmp from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CalAmp stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. CalAmp Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.42.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

