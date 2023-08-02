Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 25.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Camtek updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Camtek Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.50. Camtek has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $48.15.

Get Camtek alerts:

Institutional Trading of Camtek

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Camtek by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Camtek by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Camtek Company Profile

CAMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Camtek from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.