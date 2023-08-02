Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camtek had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Camtek updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
Camtek stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,447. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90. Camtek has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.50.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAMT. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Camtek from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
