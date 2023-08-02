Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camtek had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Camtek updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Camtek stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,447. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90. Camtek has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAMT. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Camtek from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Camtek by 46.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Camtek by 117.7% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 239,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 129,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Camtek by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

