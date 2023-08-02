Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the June 30th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Canadian Solar Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CSIQ stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,388. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.37. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $47.69.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSIQ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $19,243,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 2,094.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,110 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 449,646 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,194 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $59,365,000 after acquiring an additional 441,403 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 586,734 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 425,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 275.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 528,597 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after buying an additional 387,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.