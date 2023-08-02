Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Canadian Solar accounts for 1.0% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Canadian Solar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,825 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $34.63. 660,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,282. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CSIQ. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

