Canal Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 92.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,310 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,232,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,295,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.68. 187,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,018. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $72.87.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

